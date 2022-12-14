Donate
The Conversation

Kakaʻako sinkhole spares ongoing Honolulu rail project

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST
kakaako sinkhole.jpg
City and County of Honolulu
/

It’s been two months since a city contractor flagged a sinkhole in Kaka’ako that is not going to be a quick fix. If the hole had been a block or two over, it could have affected the rail project.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said it was a close call, but the project was spared delays because the decision had already been made to temporarily end the rail route at the Civic Center. She shared the latest updates on the Honolulu rail project.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
