Kakaʻako sinkhole spares ongoing Honolulu rail project

It’s been two months since a city contractor flagged a sinkhole in Kaka’ako that is not going to be a quick fix. If the hole had been a block or two over, it could have affected the rail project.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said it was a close call, but the project was spared delays because the decision had already been made to temporarily end the rail route at the Civic Center. She shared the latest updates on the Honolulu rail project.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.