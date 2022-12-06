Vog from Maunaloa begins to raise concerns among north side communities

Satellite imagery from this morning shows the front of Maunaloa's lava flow just under 2 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The front is creeping forward at about 70 feet per hour — less than half its speed yesterday. Scientists say that is not a sign that the eruption is nearing a close since lava is still being produced at significant rates at Fissure 3.

Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Mitch Roth confirmed the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard will be activated today to help with increased traffic along the highway. The Army says over 14,000 vehicles have traversed the viewing route since it opened.

In addition to the increased traffic prompted by the Maunaloa eruption, health risks from vog have also raised concerns.

According to the University of Hawaiʻi's VMAP Vog Forecast Dashboard, winds are currently blowing out of the south, which means vog could be impacting residents on the north side of the island.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton this morning to discuss vog.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

