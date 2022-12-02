Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Grieving family wants to help prevent fentanyl-related tragedy in today's teenagers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM HST
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.
Tommy Farmer
/
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/AP
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.

It’s been less than a month since one mom learned from police that fentanyl is suspected in her daughter's death.

The family is still planning her daughter — “G’s” — funeral, but this Big Island mother is resolved to help other families face the dangers of today's teenagers.

Kim asked that we not use her last name but she is resolved to help others to help prevent another tragedy.

Police suspect it was a case of fentanyl-laced pills that was mailed to her home.

She died just two weeks before her 15th birthday. The family has connected with a mainland group called “Z Cares” to increase mental health services for our children in our schools.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 2, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation drug addictionhealth
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories