Grieving family wants to help prevent fentanyl-related tragedy in today's teenagers

It’s been less than a month since one mom learned from police that fentanyl is suspected in her daughter's death.

The family is still planning her daughter — “G’s” — funeral, but this Big Island mother is resolved to help other families face the dangers of today's teenagers.

Kim asked that we not use her last name but she is resolved to help others to help prevent another tragedy.

Police suspect it was a case of fentanyl-laced pills that was mailed to her home.

She died just two weeks before her 15th birthday. The family has connected with a mainland group called “Z Cares” to increase mental health services for our children in our schools.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 2, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.