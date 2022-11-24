'The Covidians' exhibit explores art derived from crisis

New hobbies were rediscovered and found throughout the course of the pandemic.

Kaiser High School graduate Chris Reiner went to work in his art studio in Waimānalo and the fruits of his labor can be seen in a new exhibit that opened this month.

The exhibit is called The Covidians and is up now at the Arts and Letters Nuʻuanu gallery in Chinatown through the end of the year.

The Conversation had the opportunity to visit the exhibit in person.

The show features a number of 3-D pieces. Reiner likes to work with 'obtainium,' which is a term that refers to “found objects” — something he discovered in art school and took to heart.

Reiner calls himself a “political junkie” and his thought provoking art pieces are the products of the pandemic. The show runs through Jan. 7, 2022.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.