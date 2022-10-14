Donate
The Conversation

State moves to block auction of items related to overthrow of Queen Liliʻuokalani

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM HST
Queen Liliʻuokalani

The state Department of the Attorney General has put the British auction house Bonhams on notice. At issue are items dating back to the Hawaiian monarchy overthrow that the state maintains belong to Hawaiʻi.

Among the items is a Royal Standard — a personal flag for Queen Liliuokalani — which is up for auction to the highest bidder. The flag is being advertised as part of the collection of Colonel John Soper, who was with the provisional government that overthrew the monarchy.

The collection includes Soper’s swords and his portrait, and other Hawaiian collectibles. But it’s the queen’s standard, which the auction house described as what flew over Washington Place during the overthrow, that has prompted legal action. State archivist Adam Jansen joined The Conversation to talk about this unusual situation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation historyHawaii State Archives
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
