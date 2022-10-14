State moves to block auction of items related to overthrow of Queen Liliʻuokalani

The state Department of the Attorney General has put the British auction house Bonhams on notice. At issue are items dating back to the Hawaiian monarchy overthrow that the state maintains belong to Hawaiʻi.

Among the items is a Royal Standard — a personal flag for Queen Liliuokalani — which is up for auction to the highest bidder. The flag is being advertised as part of the collection of Colonel John Soper, who was with the provisional government that overthrew the monarchy.

The collection includes Soper’s swords and his portrait, and other Hawaiian collectibles. But it’s the queen’s standard, which the auction house described as what flew over Washington Place during the overthrow, that has prompted legal action. State archivist Adam Jansen joined The Conversation to talk about this unusual situation.

