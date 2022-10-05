Donate
The Conversation

New children's book pulls from military family life in Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published October 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM HST
Airi Sano, Prankmaster General: New School Skirmish Zoe Tokushige
"Airi Sano, Prankmaster General: New School Skirmish" by Zoe Tokushige

A new character in the middle-grade book section is Airi Sano, a cheeky 11-year-old whose family has just moved into Fort Shafter housing. First-time author Zoe Tokushige pulled from personal experiences and family ties to Hawaiʻi to write the middle-school book about the Sano family.

Author Zoe Tokushige

Tokushige weaves in military family life, dives into dyslexia, and explores what that means for the youngster learning to fit into a new school and community.

The Conversation sat down with Tokushige to get the backstory to "Airi Sano, Prankmaster General: New School Skirmish," published by Penguin Random House.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation literaturechildren
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
