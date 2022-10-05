New children's book pulls from military family life in Hawaiʻi

A new character in the middle-grade book section is Airi Sano, a cheeky 11-year-old whose family has just moved into Fort Shafter housing. First-time author Zoe Tokushige pulled from personal experiences and family ties to Hawaiʻi to write the middle-school book about the Sano family.

Tokushige weaves in military family life, dives into dyslexia, and explores what that means for the youngster learning to fit into a new school and community.

The Conversation sat down with Tokushige to get the backstory to "Airi Sano, Prankmaster General: New School Skirmish," published by Penguin Random House.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.