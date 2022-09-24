Donate
The Conversation

Oʻahu-born Susan Soon He Stanton on winning an Emmy for HBO's Succession

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST
Filming for season four of the HBO Max series, "Succession," is currently underway. The show has won multiple Emmys in its first three seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2020 and at the Emmy ceremony earlier this month.

Susan Soon He Stanton is a writer and producer on the show. She grew up in ʻAiea and graduated from Punahou School. Her plays have been performed at Kumu Kahua Theatre and the Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival. She also wrote the short film, Dress, which won the Audience Award at the 2013 Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with Stanton to talk about winning an Emmy and what it takes to succeed in the entertainment industry.  

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
