Community reactions to new Aloha Stadium plans

The news that Gov. David Ige may be moving in another direction when it comes to the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District certainly caught many people by surprise.

Claire Tamamoto is the president of the ʻAiea Community Association and a member of the Aloha Stadium Authority. Tamamoto says the ʻAiea community heard about it at a Monday night meeting when the state Department of Accounting and General Services shared an email from Ige’s Chief of Staff, Linda Chu Takayama, that said the governor was rethinking the project, and to hold off on issuing a request for proposals.

We also hear from Āliamanu-Salt Lake-Foster Village-Airport Neighborhood Board Chair Chace Shigemasa. He, too, was taken aback by the news that the Ige administration was talking about taking the project in a different direction.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.