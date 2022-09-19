Former HPR producer shares her thoughts from London during the queen's funeral

When the news that Queen Elizabeth II died, we turned to a member of our HPR family. Ian Capps shared a very personal memory as an 8-year-old child watching the Queen’s parade leading up to her coronation many decades ago.

And so this morning,as the 10-day mourning period draws to a close with the Queen returning to Buckingham Palace where the family is to hold a private service, we turn to another member of our HPR ʻohana who is in London. Amber Khan worked as a producer on The Conversation for several years. She left to get her Masters of Fine Arts in London. We talked with her this morning about the mood of the city during this time of great change.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

