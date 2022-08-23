Donate
The Conversation

Joey Cabell talks passion for the ocean ahead of surf film screening

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 23, 2022 at 4:21 PM HST
Joey Cabell.jpg
Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation
/
Joey Cabell

Duke’s OceanFest in Waikīkī honors the Olympic swimmer and all-around ocean sportsman Duke Kahanamoku. Events include everything from surfing to paddling to foiling and more for the young and old — along with two feature films.

The acclaimed “Waterman” film about Kahanamoku will be featured at a “Sunset on the Beach” event Thursday night. On Wednesday, the film “Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf" will be featured at the historic Hawaiʻi Theater. The Conversation talked with Cabell and OceanFest's Jim Fulton about the events underway.

Moviegoers are also invited to a post-film party at the classic steakhouse and watering hole “The Chart House Waikiki” where Cabell is part owner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation filmentertainmentDuke KahanamokuWaikikisports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
