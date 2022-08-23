Joey Cabell talks passion for the ocean ahead of surf film screening

Duke’s OceanFest in Waikīkī honors the Olympic swimmer and all-around ocean sportsman Duke Kahanamoku. Events include everything from surfing to paddling to foiling and more for the young and old — along with two feature films.

The acclaimed “Waterman” film about Kahanamoku will be featured at a “Sunset on the Beach” event Thursday night. On Wednesday, the film “Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf" will be featured at the historic Hawaiʻi Theater. The Conversation talked with Cabell and OceanFest's Jim Fulton about the events underway.

Moviegoers are also invited to a post-film party at the classic steakhouse and watering hole “The Chart House Waikiki” where Cabell is part owner.

