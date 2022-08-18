Art gallery shuts its doors after 30+ years in Kailua community

Another local small business is calling it a day, this time in Kailua on Oʻahu. The seaside community has seen a lot of changes since Island Treasures Art Gallery opened in 1988.

The boutique gallery carries the work of hundreds of local artists, but with economic speedbumps like the Pali Highway closure, the pandemic, the loss of visitor traffic, and the final straw of rising rent, it’s been difficult to be profitable selling artwork on consignment.

The Conversation sat down with owner Gail Allen, who has been showcasing island talent for over three decades. Allen has a lot of warm memories and sends her aloha to everyone she’s met through the gallery.

The public is invited to an “Aloha ʻOe” party Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's your chance to say goodbye and catch sale prices before shutters close permanently on Aug. 31.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.