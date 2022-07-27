2022 candidate interview: Joe Webster for Hawaiʻi's 2nd Congressional District

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Patrick Branco, Jill Tokuda and Joe Webster are running for the U.S. House seat left vacant as U.S. Rep. Kai Kahale drops out to run for governor. The district covers the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānai, Kauaʻi and non-urban Oʻahu.

From the Big Island's west side, Joe Webster is making his first bid for elected office in the Republican primary. He has lived in Hawaiʻi for the past six years and became interested in politics while working on a mayoral campaign. His website says he runs a tourist business renting jeeps to visitors and previously worked at Paypal in its early days. The Conversation talked to Webster about what motivated him to run for office.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

———

Interviews with lieutenant governor candidates start with Keith Amemiya on Thursday and Ikaika Anderson on Friday. They'll be followed by Sylvia Luke on Monday, Aug. 1, Sherry Menor-McNamara on Tuesday and Seaula Tupai Jr. on Wednesday.