The Conversation

Large conferences are returning to Hawaiʻi Convention Center. Here's the outlook on event bookings

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM HST
Casey Harlow / HPR
FILE - Hawaiʻi Convention Center

Thousands of scientists and their families are in Honolulu this week for what’s known as the Goldschmidt Conference — named for Victor M. Goldschmidt, the father of modern geochemistry.

The Conversation talked to John Reyes about the future of large conventions as the lead time for some conferences is several years in the making. As senior vice president for the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, he covers meetings, conventions and incentives, and works under the Meet Hawaiʻi program — part of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

He says bookings for 2023 and 2024 are looking strong, and the program is targeting groups like the Goldschmidt Conference that tend to be more respectful of the ʻāina.

This interview originally aired on The Conversation on July 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation ScienceHawai'i Convention CenterHawaiʻi Visitors and Convention BureauHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
