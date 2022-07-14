Large conferences are returning to Hawaiʻi Convention Center. Here's the outlook on event bookings

Thousands of scientists and their families are in Honolulu this week for what’s known as the Goldschmidt Conference — named for Victor M. Goldschmidt, the father of modern geochemistry.

The Conversation talked to John Reyes about the future of large conventions as the lead time for some conferences is several years in the making. As senior vice president for the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, he covers meetings, conventions and incentives, and works under the Meet Hawaiʻi program — part of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

He says bookings for 2023 and 2024 are looking strong, and the program is targeting groups like the Goldschmidt Conference that tend to be more respectful of the ʻāina.

This interview originally aired on The Conversation on July 14, 2022.