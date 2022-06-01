ʻIolani Palace joins worldwide celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Britain will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities beginning with her ceremonial birthday parade in London on Thursday, June 2.

Here in Hawaiʻi, ʻIolani Palace will join other locations around the world in celebration. Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday on the palace grounds, the event will feature bagpipes and a special beacon lighting.

Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ʻIolani Palace, credits longtime docent Hardy Spoehr with suggesting that it would be fitting that Hawaiʻi take part in honoring the long-reigning monarch because of the long relationship with Hawaiʻi's aliʻi.

Click here for more information about the event.