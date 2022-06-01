Donate
The Conversation

ʻIolani Palace joins worldwide celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST
Britain Platinum Jubilee 060122 queen elizabeth london the mall
Alberto Pezzali/AP
/
AP
People walk along The Mall in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, ahead of the start of the Queen's Jubilee weekend. Britain will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities beginning with her ceremonial birthday parade on June 2, 2022. The 96-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee will kick off with a full staging of Trooping the Color, the parade of more than 1,400 soldiers that marks the queen's official birthday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities beginning with her ceremonial birthday parade in London on Thursday, June 2.

Here in Hawaiʻi, ʻIolani Palace will join other locations around the world in celebration. Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday on the palace grounds, the event will feature bagpipes and a special beacon lighting.

Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ʻIolani Palace, credits longtime docent Hardy Spoehr with suggesting that it would be fitting that Hawaiʻi take part in honoring the long-reigning monarch because of the long relationship with Hawaiʻi's aliʻi.

Nicole Werbeck

Click here for more information about the event. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation Iolani PalaceUnited Kingdom
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
