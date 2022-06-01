Donate
Hawaiian Airlines shares sustainability efforts, shifting priorities due to the pandemic

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST
As Hawaiʻi seeks to get closer to its green energy goals by 2050, The Conversation spoke with Hawaiian Airlines about efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Vice President for Marketing and Corporate Communications Avi Mannis shared the airline's latest push to begin electrifying its fleet. The airline recently invested in a company that is designing electric "seagliders."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

