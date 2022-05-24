'Deadliest Catch: Bloodline' features deep-sea fishing off Hawaiʻi Island with familial plot

You may be familiar with the long-running reality television show "Deadliest Catch," which follows several crab fishing ships in the Bering Sea off Alaska. It’s also spawned a few spin-offs — one of which is currently in its third season.

"Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" follows Captain Josh Harris and his crew as they angle for ahi and other deep-sea fish off the coast of Hawaiʻi Island. Harris is the son of Captain Phil Harris of the vessel Cornelia Marie, one of the featured skippers on the original series from 2006 until his death in 2010.

The Conversation sat down with the younger Harris to talk about his experiences in Hawaiʻi — including with the local fishing community.

Episode 6 of Season 3 is now available to stream on Discovery+. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.