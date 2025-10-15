Feel the Island Pulse: Roots, vinyl, vibes

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

This week, we hear from Kelsea Armstrong, one of HPR's Board Operators, who is excited to tell you about themselves and their busy weekend coming up!

Island Pulse is the new 3rd Friday (Oct. 17) program at Capitol Modern presented by Mundo Reggae Radio Show. As a public radio nerd and neighbor island roots gyal, I’m obsessed with the concept of this event, where the format of broadcast radio gets fused with live band performances at a free outdoor venue.

The genius behind this event, DJ Miss Lulú, brings over 17 years of international broadcast experience from hosting "Mundo Reggae Show," along

with deep scholarly insight and strong ties to the local and global reggae scenes.

Miss Lulú kicks off the event, showcasing her skill with vintage audio artistry with a set of live vinyl mixing. Following that is another live vinyl DJ set by Moman, author of “No Man Is An Island 2: A Guide to More Choice Studio One Pressings”, recently covered by HPR’s Maddie Bender. The night wraps with a solo acoustic set by Asaiah “The MAADKiNG” Scott and a full-band performance by rising roots star Likkle Jordee.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, Proof Social Club will be hosting a Bewitched Bazaar complete with live music, pride madness, witchy queer vendors and Halloween vibes. Be there to catch a live set by local punk band, Yolo Ono, and a witchy DJ set by yours truly.

To butter up this event even more? Dinner by Pasta Boys! This pop-up pasta project is a two-man band brought to life by Jon Holshue and Louis Miller. Pasta Boys make everything on their menu from scratch (literally cutting pasta noodles behind the bar), and every dish is a flavorful masterpiece of intention. Their rotating menu keeps the selections fresh, so be sure to check their Instagram page (@pastaboys.proof) for upcoming menu drops and other pop-up dates.

Read on for more event selections from our HPR Social Club team. If you have an event you'd like to share, submit it to our community calendar. We may feature it in a future edition of this newsletter.

Shoots!

Kelsea

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Oct. 15 Edition):

Honolulu Pride / Facebook People march, waving pride flags in the Honolulu Pride Parade.

Honolulu Pride 2025: Hoʻomau

Events occur throughout Waikīkī

Oʻahu

Thursday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 19

Open to all, some events are 18+ or 21+

Join in for Honolulu Pride 2025: Ho‘omau, a celebration of queer resilience, unity and perseverance in the heart of Waikīkī. Presented by the Hawai‘i LGBT Legacy Foundation, the weekend welcomes all ages for a celebration of community, connection, culture and pride for all. Weekend highlights include Saturday's Pride Parade down Kalākaua Ave. and the Pride Festival at the Waikīkī Shell. Happy Pride!

Haunted Valley: Ghost Stories of Mānoa

Paradise Park

3737 Mānoa Road in Mānoa

Oʻahu

Friday, Oct. 17, 7:00 p.m.

$40, space is limited, RSVP online

Join Hawaiʻi's Ghost Guy, Lopaka Kapanui, for an evening of chilling, funny and deeply cultural stories from Mānoa's haunted past. Gather at Rainbow's End in Paradise Park for a storytelling experience you won’t forget.

DLNR

Kāhuli Festival 2025: Ke Kani Nei ka Pūpū

64-1043 Hiʻiaka Street in Waimea

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Free and open to all (*please note, Oʻahu's Kāhuli Fest takes place on Oct. 25)

Celebrate the resilience of kāhuli and the cultural stories that honor them at Hawaiʻi Island's first annual Kāhuli Fest, highlighting native Hawaiian biodiversity! Explore conservation, education and cultural programs that mālama ʻāina. Enjoy educational booths, hula and mele, ʻono bites (bring your own fork!), and shop the mākeke.

PLANTS, POTIONS & PIGMENTS: Plant Potion Workshop

Plant Potion Workshop

Laulima Nature Center

18-1325 Old Volcano Rd. in Mountain View

Hawaiʻi Island

Sunday, Oct. 19, 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Sliding scale, space is limited, register online (Workshop also takes place on Oʻahu on Oct. 26)

Explore the magic of lake pigments — vibrant colors created from plant dyes and minerals — at this hands-on workshop with Avalon Paradea (@avalon.dawn.art). Paint, dye and experiment with nature's chemistry.

CELEBRATE MUSICALLY: 18th Annual Maui ʻUkulele Festival

18th Annual Maui ʻUkulele Festival

Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

One Cameron Way in Kahului

Maui

Sunday, Oct. 19, Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Free admission, open to all

Enjoy an afternoon of island music on the lawn with acclaimed ʻukulele artists like Taimane, Paula Fuga, Brittni Paiva and more. Emceed by Billy V, the festival features arts and crafts, local foods and door prizes including finely crafted ʻukulele. Bring non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank.