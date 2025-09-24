HPR Social Club (Sept. 24): Family-friendly fun awaits

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

We continue our series of classical music-related features, in honor of National Classical Music Month, with a friend of ours: Randy Wong, President & CEO of Hawai‘i Youth Symphony

I've been working with filmmakers Sonny Ganaden and Gerard Elmore, composer Michael-Thomas Foumai, my team at Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony

Randy Wong, President CEO, Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony

(HYS), and HPR to bring music to "The Arrangements," a film that tells the story of 12-year-old Micronesian boys who cope with loss through adventure and resilience. It’s been an incredible collaboration: music is as much a part of the storytelling as is the acting and dialogue on screen.

The film was already “complete” in a visual sense, but Michael-Thomas' score — brought to life through poignant, mature and breathtaking playing by eight high school musicians from HYS — makes it even more so. This was the first time HYS was involved in a film scoring project. The opportunity to participate elevates youth voices on and off screen, giving them a platform to dream courageously, grow together, and lead their community through their passion for the arts.

"The Arrangements" will have its premiere as part of HIFF’s Made in Hawaiʻi Shorts (Oct. 20-21, 29) and will also be screened, with a live performance by HYS, at the ʻOhina Showcase on November 12.

Our community is full of art, thanks to musicians, independent filmmakers, painters, sculptors, writers, creatives and other tastemakers. Mahalo to HPR for helping us to connect and inspire creative curiosity!

Keep scrolling for more of HPR Social Club's event picks for the upcoming weekend!

Aloha,

Randy

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Sept. 24 Edition):

Ann Tanimoto-Johnson A family of Nēnē.

ALL THINGS NĒNĒ: Nēnē Awareness Day

Nēnē Awareness Day

Laulima Nature Center

18-1325 Old Volcano Road in Mountain View

Hawaiʻi Island

Friday, Sept. 26, Noon - 5:30 p.m.

Free and open to all

September 26 is Nēnē Awareness Day. Learn about Hawaiʻi's one and only native goose from experts in the field and take part in family-friendly activities, presentations and talk story sessions about the beloved nēnē goose. Learn about nēnē dos and don'ts, and get the opportunity to have all of your nēnē curiosities answered in a Q&A session.

EXPLORE WITH ʻOHANA: ʻOhana Day Open House

ʻOhana Day Open House

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives

555 S. King Street in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free and open to all

Celebrate the power and beauty of Native Hawaiian plants at this free open house event. Participate in family-friendly activities, watch cultural demonstrations like lauhala weaving and ohe kāpala (bamboo stamp) carving, and take a free self-guided tour to the Ka Hale Paʻi (The Printing House), where you can see a replica of a printing press used to produce the first printed materials in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

FUSIONED FASHION: Threads of Aloha Fashion Show

Threads of Aloha Fashion Show

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamula

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Sept. 27

Opening Reception 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Fashion Show 7 p.m.

Premium VIP tickets and "Pay What You Wish" tickets are available here.

Kahiluʻs annual Cultural Heritage Exhibition Series welcomes guests to the opening reception of their "Textiles of Moku o Keawe" art exhibition. Enjoy artistry featuring the fusion of traditional practices with contemporary visions through various textile traditions of Hawaiʻi Island, then stay to enjoy the "Threads of Aloha" Fashion Show and a meet-and-greet with exhibition artists.

North Shore Give / northshoregive.org

FITFEST FUN: 12th Annual Ohana FitFest

12th Annual Ohana FitFest

Princeville Makai Golf Club: Woods Course

Lei o Papa Road in Princeville

Kauaʻi

Saturday, Sept. 27, 6:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Register by Sept. 26 for discounted rates.

Take part in a 5K that blends fun and fitness for all ages. Keiki to kūpuna are invited to run or walk this fun course where participants will climb, crawl and test their coordination on obstacles along the way. Presented by North Shore Give, this year's proceeds will support fitness programs at elementary and secondary schools on Kauaʻi's north shore.

Did you catch the "Chief of War" finale? Gearing up to binge-watch the series? Either way, pair your viewing experience with Hawaiʻi Public Radio's companion podcast, "Feathers and Fire." ⁠

⁠

Join HPR's Russell Subiono and University of Hawaiʻi Hawaiian studies instructor Mehana Makaʻinaʻi as they recap each episode of "Chief of War" and provide context to the history portrayed in the series. You can now listen to all episodes on demand.

⁠

Find “Feathers and Fire” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and hawaiipublicradio.org.⁠

Celebrate storytelling with HPR and "The Moth"

Saturdays on HPR-1 are full of rich storytelling. Now HPR brings that experience to you "in real life" with a special presentation from "The Moth." Join us "Live from the Atherton" to learn more about the storytelling process in this intimate talk with Michelle Jalowski, director and producer of "The Moth."

Live from the Atherton

Building Compassion and Community Through Storytelling

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2 - 3 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio

738 Kāheka Street in Honolulu

Learn more

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Looking for tickets to "The Moth Mainstage"on Friday, Oct. 3 at Hawaii Theatre Center?

Get tickets here.