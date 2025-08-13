HPR Social Club Picks (August 13): Watch these docs

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (August 13 Edition):

This Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. & Sunday at 5 p.m. - Honoka‘a People's Theater on Hawai‘i Island presents three free screenings of "Ocean with David Attenborough." The theater says it's the only location in the U.S. presenting the new film on the big screen. Andy Collins, the education coordinator for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, is scheduled for a post-movie Q&A.

This Sunday at 2 p.m. - Honolulu Museum of Art hosts a screening of "Voices Behind Barbed Wire." This local doc features stories from Japanese Americans about their time in WWII confinement camps in Hawai‘i. It's a free screening but reserve your tickets.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. - Hawai‘i International Film Festival members can get tickets to a work-in-progress screening of "Making the Line" at Consolidated Theatres at the Ward location. The film follows two queer kanaka kumu hula and their haumāna as they prepare for the Merrie Monarch Festival.

waikoloadryforest.org

Small but mighty. The dry forest preserve's Biocultural Talk Series celebrates the tiny creatures that play huge roles in our environments. This month's focus: the Hawaiian red shrimp. Marine biology grad student and ‘ōpae‘ula super fan Ku‘i Keliipuleole will talk about her research and her work with shrimp pond caretakers.

Waikōloa Biocultural Series: ‘Ōpae‘ula

Waikōloa Dry Forest Preserve

Quarry Road in Waikōloa Village

Hawai‘i Island

Friday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. - gates open at 5 p.m.

Free; RSVP required

PATCHWORK PAU HANA: Garden Isle Quilters Opening Reception

End your work week with this quilt exhibit opening reception, where you can meet the artists behind the featured quilts. Can't make it? You can check out the quilt exhibit and sale through Aug. 23.

Garden Isle Quilters Opening Reception

Kaua‘i Society of Artists at Kukui Grove Center

3-2600 Kaumuali‘i Highway in Līhu‘e

Kauaʻi

Friday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m.

Free, open to all

This celebration shines a spotlight on the distinct contributions of African-descended people in modern Hawaiian history. Scheduled to perform: Kalani Pe‘a, Kamakakēhau Fernandez, Patrick Landeza, Ikaika Blackburn, Azure McCall, Māhealani Uchiyama and Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine.

Pōpoloheno: Songs of Resilience & Joy

Leeward Community College Theater

96-045 Ala ‘Ike Street in Pearl City

Oʻahu

Saturday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $40, with discounts for keiki, kūpuna, and LCC students, faculty, staff and alumni

DINNER WITH A CAUSE: Maui Calls Benefit Gala

This annual food and wine tasting event is a fundraising gala in support for the arts at the MACC. Slack-key artist Makana and aerialist Andrea Torres are among the evening's stacked entertainment lineup.

Maui Calls Benefit Gala

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

1 Cameron Way in Kahului

Maui

Saturday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m.

More info on tables and tickets

