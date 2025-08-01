HPR Social Club Picks (July 30): Musical magic

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

On Hawaiʻi Island, in Waimea, “ Broadway in Hawaiʻi Returns ” to Kahilu (Aug. 2 and 3), reuniting original members of the Kahilu Youth Troupe with today’s young performers. Expect highlights from past productions like “Godspell,” “Grease,” “West Side Story” and more.

On Oʻahu, “The Spongebob Musical” (pictured) runs at Diamond Head Theatre through Aug. 9 — perfect for some family-friendly fun under the sea.

Prefer the classics? “ Side by Side by Sondheim ” has two more performances at Manoa Valley Theatre, Aug. 2 and 3. The show celebrates Stephen Sondheim , one of the greatest composers in the history of musical theatre.

Not a theatre person? No worry, beef curry — keep scrolling to see other happenings across the Islands.

Heiva i Kaua‘i Mike Teruya, Heiva 2024

Celebrate Tahitian and Polynesian culture beachside in Kapaʻa at this annual dance and drumming competition. Enjoy captivating performances, and check out a marketplace featuring Pacific Island gifts, art and clothing — and of course, a variety of ʻono grindz. Don’t miss the fireknife competition on Saturday night!

23rd Annual Heiva i Kaua‘i

Kapaʻa Beach Park

4-1604 Kuhio Hwy in Kapaʻa, Kauaʻi

August 2 & 3, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

$5-8 at the door, free for keiki 12 and under

WATER WISE: 2025 Annual Unthirsty Plant Sale

It's been a sweltering summer! The Board of Water Supply reminds us to conserve and store water, in response to HECO's Public Safety Power Shutoff program . (Electricity is needed to pump water above ground.) Good thing BWS is hosting a plant sale featuring unique plants that can thrive with less water. Check out the educational booths while you're there!

2025 Annual Unthirsty Plant Sale

Hālawa Xeriscape Garden

99-1268 Iwaena Street in Hālawa, Oʻahu

Saturday, August 2, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Free, open to all

SEOUL VIBES: 21st Annual Korean Festival

Go for the food, stay for the entertainment and cultural activities! The Korean Festival returns with a day full of dance, art, music, performances and more! There will be kimchi and jjajangmyeon eating contests (first come, first served), a world-class Taekwondo demonstration and a two-hour K-Pop Celebration concert.

21st Annual Korean Festival

Honolulu Hale

530 South King St. in Honolulu, Oʻahu

Saturday, August 2, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Free, open to all

Hawaii Japanese Center

The Tokyo-based Japan Foundation brings the supernatural to Hilo with this world-traveling exhibition featuring yokai — better known in Hawaiʻi as obake. Curated by Koichi Yumoto, one of Japan’s leading yokai experts, the exhibit features prints, toys, films and more for an experience that’s both spooky and enlightening.

Yokai Parade: Supernatural Monsters from Japan

Hawaii Japanese Center

751 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Select days, August 2 - 30, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free, open to all

QUEER COUNTRY: Blazing Saddles Hawaiʻi

Get your two-step on at this fun and friendly country-western social dance meet celebrating Hawaiʻi's diverse LGBTQ+ community. Are you a beginner? Feel like you have two left feet? Not to worry — no experience is necessary! Friendly instructors teach you line dancing, swing, waltzes and more at this weekly social; check their website for the latest schedule.

Blazing Saddles Hawaiʻi

Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse Ballroom

404 Kapahulu Avenue, 2nd floor, O‘ahu

Tuesday, August 5, 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Free to all, donations are welcome

