HPR Social Club Picks (July 23): Butterflies galore!

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (July 23 Edition):

Want to immerse yourself among a ton of butterflies? Check out Pearlridge Center's interactive pop-up, which is running until Aug. 3.

You can also learn more about the newly discovered "bone collector caterpillar" this Saturday night at Insect-a-Palooza. The University of Hawai‘i Insect Museum is hosting this free, family-friendly event at the Patagonia store on Ward Avenue in Honolulu.

More options for your future butterfly experience:



Jeff Peterson / Hawai‘i State Public Library System Slack key guitar player Jeff Peterson.

MELE TIME: Journey of Slack Key Guitar with Jeff Peterson

As a tie-in with the libraries' Summer Reading Challenge theme, "Mele," the acclaimed slack key guitarist performs music that traces the history of

Hawaiian music. It's a celebration of wahi pana — songs that honor sacred, storied places across the islands.

Free, open to all. Thursday, July 24 ( Wailuku ), Saturday, July 26 ( Makawao )

Journey of Slack Key Guitar with Jeff Peterson , Wailuku and Makawao Public Libraries, Maui

"SHAKES" IT UP: Something Rotten!

It's a musical about the world's first musical... so meta. Follow this fictional Renaissance-era story as two brothers compete against Shakespeare himself. Hilarity ensues.

$24 - 30 admission, recommended for ages 13+, Thursdays through Sundays, July 24 - August 10, 7:00 p.m.

Something Rotten! , Hawai‘i Children's Theatre - Puhi Warehouse, 4411 Kikowaena Street in Līhu‘e, Kauaʻi

CONSERVE THIS: HOST Park's Talk Story: Ocean Conservation

The oceans makes up 70% of our planet, yet it faces a host of challenges. The community is invited to hear from experts about what's being done here in the Islands and elsewhere to help protect, restore and understand our essential marine ecosystems.

Free, open to all. Saturday, July 26, 10:00 a.m.

HOST Park's Talk Story: Ocean Conservation , Ke Kai Ola, 73-731 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i Island

WING IT: Pau-Ha-Hana

If you're fiending for impromptu, local-kine comedy, Think Fast Improv presents a no-script, no-filter show for you! This month's special guest is Reyn Afaga, Associate Artistic Director for the Hawai‘i Shakespeare Festival.

$15 admission, Saturday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Pau-Ha-Hana , The ARTS at Marks Garage, O‘ahu

CELEBRATE THIS: Lā Ho‘iho‘i Ea

A month-long celebration of Hawaiian self-determination culminates this Sunday with mele, educational discussions and activities for the entire ‘ohana.

Free, open to all. Sunday, July 27, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Lā Ho‘iho‘i Ea , Thomas Square Park in Honolulu O‘ahu

Classical music in the Atherton spotlight

HPR's Live from the Atherton presents our Classical Music Performance Series . The concert series kicks off Saturday, August 9 with a performance from violinist Clara Kim. All performances will be recorded for future HPR broadcasts and online videos.

Shahrzad Maydani "Leila and the Voice," by Shahrzad Maydani.

In case you missed it...

The Conversation's Lillian Tsang sat down with Maui resident Shahrzad Maydani, who wrote and illustrated her first children's book, Leila and the

Voice.The book encourages keiki to trust themselves and face their fears. Maydani reflects on her journey in writing this story and "accessing something greater than myself." Listen and read

The Conversation airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. on HPR-1 and is available wherever you get your podcasts.

