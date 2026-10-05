The Conversation: USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. comes home; Habeas corpus and the Honolulu Zoo
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR hears from military officials, servicemembers and their families as Naval Destroyer USS Frank Petersen Jr. returns to its homeport at Pearl Harbor
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Allison Schaefers reports on Daniel K. Inouye International Airport — and why it’s ranked near the bottom of America’s airports | Full Story
- Animal communications expert Victoria Anderson weighs in on a historic Hawai’i Supreme Court hearing over the elephants at Honolulu Zoo
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on “Forgotten Island,” an animated film bringing Filipino stories to the big screen | Full Story
- Barbershop quartets gather for the Pan Pacific Harmony Convention, a week dedicated to harmonizing in Honolulu