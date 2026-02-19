The Conversation: Marking the history of Japanese American internment

Fifty years ago, President Gerald Ford signed a proclamation formally repealing Executive Order 9066.

That presidential order, initially signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942, forcibly removed thousands of Japanese Americans from their homes and send them to incarceration camps during WWII.

Today, we're revisiting interviews that discuss the experience of Japanese Americans on the continent and here in Hawaiʻi during internment.



