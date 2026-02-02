The Conversation: Honolulu marathon; Hawaiʻi bird extinctions
- Honolulu Marathon President Dr. Jim Barahal shares the economic impact of the most recent race | Read the report
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dan Nakaso reports on state lawmakers' efforts to ban "prediction gambling"
- Researchers Kawika Winter and Kristen Harmon discuss whether Native Hawaiians caused the extinctions of birds like the flightless ibis or moa-nalo
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on cultural practitioners' concerns about the rising tide of AI-generated images of Indigenous tattoos | Full Story