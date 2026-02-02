© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu marathon; Hawaiʻi bird extinctions

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:43 PM HST
An aerial shot of participants at the Honolulu Marathon.
Honolulu Marathon Facebook
An aerial shot of participants at the Honolulu Marathon.
  • Honolulu Marathon President Dr. Jim Barahal shares the economic impact of the most recent race | Read the report
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dan Nakaso reports on state lawmakers' efforts to ban "prediction gambling"
  • Researchers Kawika Winter and Kristen Harmon discuss whether Native Hawaiians caused the extinctions of birds like the flightless ibis or moa-nalo
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on cultural practitioners' concerns about the rising tide of AI-generated images of Indigenous tattoos | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
