The Conversation: Oʻahu sewer rate hike; Venezuela
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo covers the planned merger between insurance provider HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health | Full Story
- Roger Babcock, director of the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services, explains why Oʻahu residents are in for a 6% sewer rate hike
- Carlos E. Juárez, interim director of research and grants officer at the East-West Center, discusses what the political upheaval in Venezuela signals for the region
- HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on charter schools
- Marine biologist Nicole Yamase and filmmaker Daniel Lin detail Yamase's journey down to the Mariana Trench in the new doc "Remathau: People of the Ocean"