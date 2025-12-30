The Conversation: Fireworks; Remembering Thomas Dinell

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Bell says no one has been charged yet in relation to last year's NYE fireworks explosion

Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on the aftermath of the deadliest fireworks accident in Hawaiʻi history | Full Story

Tyler Hiranaka, director of operations at Sky Elements Hawaiʻi, shares the growing popularity of drone light shows as an alternative to firework displays | Full Story (Feb. 2025)

(Feb. 2025) Daniel Dinell discusses the legacy of his father, Thomas Dinell, the founding chair of the University of Hawaiʻi Department of Urban and Regional Planning

Aaron Salā, cultural creative producer for Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana in Waikīkī, discusses the show's first year