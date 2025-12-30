© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Fireworks; Remembering Thomas Dinell

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published December 30, 2025 at 11:19 AM HST
Fireworks debris is seen at the home where a New Year's Eve fireworks explosion killed and injured people, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Bell says no one has been charged yet in relation to last year's NYE fireworks explosion
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on the aftermath of the deadliest fireworks accident in Hawaiʻi history | Full Story
  • Tyler Hiranaka, director of operations at Sky Elements Hawaiʻi, shares the growing popularity of drone light shows as an alternative to firework displays | Full Story (Feb. 2025)
  • Daniel Dinell discusses the legacy of his father, Thomas Dinell, the founding chair of the University of Hawaiʻi Department of Urban and Regional Planning
  • Aaron Salā, cultural creative producer for Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana in Waikīkī, discusses the show's first year
Safety University of Hawai'i Entertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
