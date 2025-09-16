© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Girls Court; Capt. James Cook

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill Dorman
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:35 AM HST
The Cook Statue in Victoria Square, Christchurch.
WikiCommons
The Cook Statue in Victoria Square, Christchurch.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Retired Judge Karen Radius, Judge Dyan Medeiros and supervisor Valerie Lazo share the successes of Hawaiʻi's Girls Court
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Brittany Lyte reports that a Maui doctor who has promoted dubious COVID treatments has joined a powerful federal advisory panel on vaccine policy| Full Story
  • Author Hampton Sides revisits the story of James Cook in the New York Times bestseller "The Wide Wide Sea"
Tags
The Conversation HistoryHealth Carejudiciary
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman joined HPR in 2011 and was named its executive editor in 2025.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More Episodes