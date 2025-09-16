The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Girls Court; Capt. James Cook
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Retired Judge Karen Radius, Judge Dyan Medeiros and supervisor Valerie Lazo share the successes of Hawaiʻi's Girls Court
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Brittany Lyte reports that a Maui doctor who has promoted dubious COVID treatments has joined a powerful federal advisory panel on vaccine policy| Full Story
- Author Hampton Sides revisits the story of James Cook in the New York Times bestseller "The Wide Wide Sea"