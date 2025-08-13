© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Commercial fishing; Divorce law in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:01 AM HST
Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, about 950 miles south of Honolulu, is part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.
Erik Oberg
/
USFWS
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala, chair of the Pacific Islands Heritage Coalition and founding member of the group Kāpaʻa, reacts to a ruling against commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on how proposed funding cuts could affect a research station on Maunaloa
  • Bill Darrah and Tracey Wiltgen share resources for couples seeking divorce in Hawaiʻi | Attend the next "Divorce Law in Hawaiʻi" seminar
  • Mother Jones' Samantha Michaels reports on Hawaiʻi's innovative program keeping girls out of prison | Read the Mother Jones Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
