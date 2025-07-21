© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hilo banyan tree hazards; State senator on the rule of law

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:32 AM HST
State Sen. Karl Rhoads of Oʻahu shares artwork by Ka-Ning Fong in his office at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.
Art at the Capitol
FILE - State Sen. Karl Rhoads of Oʻahu shares artwork by Ka-Ning Fong in his office at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda discusses inspections of Hilo's historic banyan trees after human remains were found under one tree that fell over last weekend | Full Story
  • State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Karl Rhoads talks about an upcoming informational briefing on the rule of law with U.S. Rep. Ed Case | Attend the briefing | Full Story
  • Astrophysicist and former Hōkūleʻa crew member Brittany Kamai recounts a paddle-out she organized this weekend to protest deep-sea mining | Full Story
  • Maui author and illustrator Shahrzad Maydani transports readers into a world full of adventure and peril in her modern fable "Leila and The Voice" | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with the stars of "Chief of War" on the red carpet | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation State LegislatureHawaiʻi CountyEnvironmentEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
