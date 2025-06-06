© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published June 6, 2025 at 11:13 AM HST
An image showing a sneak peek of one of the scenes in the show on Dec. 4, 2024.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
An image showing a sneak peek of one of the scenes in the show on Dec. 4, 2024.

Today, the Conversation is revisiting interviews with the creators and performers in Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana:

  • Aaron Salā, one of the creative forces behind ʻAuana, talks about what it means to be a part of Hawaiʻi's first Cirque du Soleil show | Full Story
  • Cirque du Soleil Hawaiʻi composer and musical director Evan Duffy on what audiences can expect from the performance | Full Story
  • Costume designer Manaola Yap and performer Salvador Salangsang share highlights from their experience with Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana | Full Story
  • Hula dancer Mahealani Kamu shares how she reconnected with home after being cast in Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana | Full Story
The Conversation EntertainmentWaikīkī
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
