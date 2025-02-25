The Conversation: Digital ag forms; Art and emerging technologies
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Jonathan Ho with the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture announces the rollout of long-awaited digital ag declaration forms | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton tracks a bill to create a wildfire fund for Hawaiian Electric paid for by customers | Full Story
- Bryan Kamaoli Kuwada and Jason Edward Lewis discuss the future of their newly founded Hawaiian and Indigenous Future Imaginaries Lab | Full Story
- Retired Army Lt. Col. Wilfredo Tungol reveals challenges faced by Filipino veterans in the film "Faces of Courage: Untold Stories of World War II Filipino Veterans" | Full Story