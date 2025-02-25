© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our Hilo listeners: A power outage has taken us off the air. HELCo is working on restoring service. You can stream us here or on our HPR app. Mahalo for your patience.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Digital ag forms; Art and emerging technologies

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:31 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green introduces “Akamai Arrival,” a pilot program to offer digital declaration forms to arriving travelers. (Feb. 24, 2025)
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green introduces “Akamai Arrival,” a pilot program to offer digital declaration forms to arriving travelers. (Feb. 24, 2025)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Jonathan Ho with the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture announces the rollout of long-awaited digital ag declaration forms | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton tracks a bill to create a wildfire fund for Hawaiian Electric paid for by customers | Full Story
  • Bryan Kamaoli Kuwada and Jason Edward Lewis discuss the future of their newly founded Hawaiian and Indigenous Future Imaginaries Lab | Full Story
  • Retired Army Lt. Col. Wilfredo Tungol reveals challenges faced by Filipino veterans in the film "Faces of Courage: Untold Stories of World War II Filipino Veterans" | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation AgricultureHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes