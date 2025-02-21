© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation live from Waikīkī: Sea level rise and climate change

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM HST
The waterfront walkway in Waikīkī under construction on Feb. 19, 2025.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The waterfront walkway in Waikīkī under construction on Feb. 19, 2025.

The Conversation broadcasts live from Waikīkī with a look at how climate change is shaping the Oʻahu neighborhood and popular resort area. But first, we get the latest on Hawaiʻi's lawsuits against the White House:

  • Hawaiʻi Attorney General Ann Lopez discusses the legal challenge the state is mounting against some of President Trump's executive orders | Full Story
  • Matthew Brown, the managing librarian at the Hawaiʻi State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, shares how he's observed climate change in Waikīkī | Full Story
  • Chief Resilience Officer Ben Sullivan talks about the Adapt Waikīkī 2050 plan to help the area respond to sea level rise | Full Story
  • Coastal geologist Shellie Habel explains how rising sea levels in Waikīkī will affect groundwater | Full Story
  • Roger Babcock, director of Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services, on the future of wastewater infrastructure in Waikīkī | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
