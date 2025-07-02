© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: University of Hawaiʻi; Lost Manu Research Initiative

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:07 PM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR
  • University of Hawaiʻi president Wendy Hensel reflects on her first six months on the job amid seismic shifts in federal funding for research higher education | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on President Trump's calls to end a decades-old energy assistance program | Full Story
  • Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on the pioneers of Hawaiʻi's tea industry | Full Story
  • Scientists Sam Case and Molly Hagemann document interactions between Hawaiʻi's native birds and plants for the Lost Manu Research Initiative | Full Story
