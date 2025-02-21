© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'This is truly the fight of my generation': Hawaiʻi AG Anne Lopez on Trump's executive orders

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:52 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez speaks at a press conference on Jan. 13, 2025.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
FILE - Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez speaks at a press conference on Jan. 13, 2025.

A federal judge in Rhode Island heard arguments Friday morning in a challenge by state attorneys general, including Hawaiʻi’s Anne Lopez, over a federal funding freeze that affects everything from projects to prepare for climate change to programs to encourage diversity. And after a two-hour hearing, that judge extended a temporary block of the funding freeze.

The Conversation spoke with Lopez on Thursday afternoon, on the eve of the hearing. Hawaiʻi joined with other Democratic attorneys general across the country in about half a dozen suits on everything from birthright immigration laws to DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk. One area where Hawaiʻi could be hit hard is the freeze on funding for the National Institutes of Health.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Attorney GeneralDonald Trump
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories