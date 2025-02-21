Preparing for rising sea levels in Waikīkī is a work in progress

An effort known as WRAP, or the Waikīkī Resilience and Adaptation Project, aims to begin the conversation about protecting Waikīkī from erosion and flooding.

A second plan called Adapt Waikīkī 2050 is being led by the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting. It’s a work in progress to develop a blueprint for short- and long-term solutions to rising sea levels.

The Conversation sat down with Ben Sullivan, the city’s chief resilience officer, at a park bench near all the seawall construction to talk about efforts by the county and state and the University of Hawaiʻi to find ways to adapt to climate change.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.