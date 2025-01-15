© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Legislative session starts; Exhibit shows Hawaiian monarchy

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:11 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu on Jan. 15, 2025.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo and Mark Ladao report from the Hawaiʻi State Capitol building as the new legislative session commences | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote discusses calls to put more funding towards the state's climate and disaster preparedness efforts | Full Story
  • National Tropical Botanical Garden's former Chief Executive Officer Chipper Wichman celebrates the 60-year history of the NTBG |Full Story
  • Artist and filmmaker Etienne Aurelius talks about the new exhibit "Aliʻi Atlas" that uses tech to present the Hawaiian monarchy to new audiences | Full Story
State Legislature History Environment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
