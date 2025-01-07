The Conversation: NYE blast update; The artistry of Swiss posters
- Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center, provides an update on the six patients who were transported to his facility for treatment after the New Year's Eve fireworks blast
- HPR contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on how New Zealand is tackling its biodiversity crisis | Full Story
- Dean Sakamoto, executive director of the SHADE Institute, discusses the artistry of Swiss posters ahead of a new exhibition opening at the historic Liberty Bank building in Honolulu | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio covers "At the Edge of Forever," a new exhibition on view at the Honolulu Museum of Art | Full Story
- Public speaking coach Laura Reid shares her best tips on how to overcome fear in front of a crowd | Full Story