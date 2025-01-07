New Chinatown exhibit puts Swiss posters in the spotlight

Nothing beats good design, and we have gotten wind of a new exhibit that is about to open later this month. It puts Swiss posters in the spotlight. They are the heart of graphic design and eye-popping travel posters.

HPR talked to Dean Sakamoto, executive director of the SHADE Institute, about an inaugural exhibit at the historic building in downtown Chinatown that he recently bought to preserve something worth saving.

The Swiss poster exhibit opens at the historic Liberty Bank Building on Jan. 21. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.