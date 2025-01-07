© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Chinatown exhibit puts Swiss posters in the spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 7, 2025 at 1:51 PM HST
An image of various Swiss posters.
SHADE Insituite
An image of various Swiss posters.

Nothing beats good design, and we have gotten wind of a new exhibit that is about to open later this month. It puts Swiss posters in the spotlight. They are the heart of graphic design and eye-popping travel posters.

HPR talked to Dean Sakamoto, executive director of the SHADE Institute, about an inaugural exhibit at the historic building in downtown Chinatown that he recently bought to preserve something worth saving.

The Swiss poster exhibit opens at the historic Liberty Bank Building on Jan. 21. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation artChinatown
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories