The Conversation

The Conversation: 2022 Maunaloa eruption research; Surviving a shipwreck

By Russell Subiono,
Maddie Bender
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:17 PM HST
FILE - Spectators watch the lava flow down the mountain from the Maunaloa eruption, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaiʻi.
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - Spectators watch the lava flow down the mountain from the Maunaloa eruption, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaiʻi.
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo discusses what Trump's promises to make massive cuts to federal spending means for Hawaiʻi| Full story with Savannah Harriman-Pote
  • Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geologist Kendra Lynn shares what scientists are learning about what may have triggered the 2022 Maunaloa eruption | Full Story
  • Honolulu firefighter and shipwreck survivor Jason Arnold shares a harrowing account of his journey aboard the Princess Taiping, a replica of a 15th-century Chinese warship | Full Story
The Conversation Environment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi</i> podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
