The Conversation: 2022 Maunaloa eruption research; Surviving a shipwreck
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo discusses what Trump's promises to make massive cuts to federal spending means for Hawaiʻi| Full story with Savannah Harriman-Pote
- Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geologist Kendra Lynn shares what scientists are learning about what may have triggered the 2022 Maunaloa eruption | Full Story
- Honolulu firefighter and shipwreck survivor Jason Arnold shares a harrowing account of his journey aboard the Princess Taiping, a replica of a 15th-century Chinese warship | Full Story