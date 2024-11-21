© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green on Trump's cabinet picks; National Adoption Month

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:48 AM HST
File - Gov. Josh Green at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on April 6, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
File - Gov. Josh Green at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on April 6, 2023.
  • Gov. Josh Green reacts to President-elect Trump's picks for top positions in his next administration
  • Retired Maj. Gen. Suzy Vares-Lum talks about wrapping her tenure as a president of the East-West Center and her upcoming role as executive director of the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on efforts to revitalize land impacted by wildfires in Kula
  • Former public defender Roxana Jiménez, singer Mel Kay, and Harvest Family Life Hawaiʻi's Esther McDaniel share a song to raise awareness of National Adoption Month
Tags
The Conversation Josh Green2023 Maui fires
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes