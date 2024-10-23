© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Dyslexia Awareness Month; Music as medicine

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published October 23, 2024 at 11:31 AM HST
Shakuhachi, or Japanese bamboo flutes, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
HPR
Shakuhachi, or Japanese bamboo flutes, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on an upcoming fuel report that could determine a new direction for the state's energy strategy | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi assistant wāhine volleyball coach Nick Castello talks about his journey with dyslexia| Full Story
  • Researchers Yeonjung "Jane" Lee and Katsumi Takemoto explore whether the sounds of the shakuhachi, a Japanese bamboo flute, may have healing properties | Information about research study | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation MusicEnergy
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes