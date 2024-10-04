© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi civic clubs hana hou

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 4, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
FILE - Hawaiʻi's royal societies gather at ʻIolani Palace for the arrival of Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket.

As we come out of Hawaiian History Month, The Conversation showcases interviews with leaders of civic clubs about the stories and culture of the people of Hawaiʻi.

  • Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs President Dre Kalili talks about the legacy of Prince Kūhiō | Full Story
  • Arthur Aiu, high chief of the Royal Order of Kamehameha, shares the history and purpose of the benevolent order that has been in existence since 1865 | Full Story
  • Coline Aiu, the Kuhina Nui or the designated leader of the Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors, shares the history and deep roots of the genealogical society | Full Story
  • Manu Powers, the head of the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, talks about caring for Huliheʻe Palace in Kona and the Queen Emma Summer Palace in Honolulu | Full Story
  • Hawaiian music legend Marlene Sai and her sister, Yvonne Sai Ryan, talk about their passion for creating educational opportunities for Hawaiʻi's young people ahead of an upcoming Prince Kūhiō Hawaiian Civic Club event honoring their efforts | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
