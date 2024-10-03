The Conversation: Lahaina fire origin and cause; Timeshares
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares reactions from the community to the investigation into the cause of the Lahaina fire
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on what was — and wasn't — included in the Lahaina fire origin and cause report | Full Story
- Jason Gamel, president and CEO of the American Resort Development Association, on millennial and Gen Z buyers embracing timeshares | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Island public school teacher Wendy Nickl shares insights from her four decades in education — and what HPR's Russell Subiono was like in class | Full Story