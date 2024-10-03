© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our HPR-1 listeners on Kaua‘i (KIPL): Our transmitter will be powered down for tower maintenance on Friday 10/4, 10am-3pm. Mahalo for your understanding.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina fire origin and cause; Timeshares

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM HST
FILE - Wildfire wreckage is seen Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina.
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
FILE - Wildfire wreckage is seen Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina.

  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares reactions from the community to the investigation into the cause of the Lahaina fire
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on what was — and wasn't — included in the Lahaina fire origin and cause report | Full Story
  • Jason Gamel, president and CEO of the American Resort Development Association, on millennial and Gen Z buyers embracing timeshares | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Island public school teacher Wendy Nickl shares insights from her four decades in education — and what HPR's Russell Subiono was like in class | Full Story
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesTourismEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
