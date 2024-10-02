© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Education workforce; Disaster response

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published October 2, 2024 at 11:14 AM HST
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Tammi Oyadomari-Chun discusses workforce development and raising attendance levels in schools
  • Labor organizer Saket Soni offers a glimpse of the migrant workforce that responds to disasters across the country | Attend Saket Soni's talk
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on new funding for health care reform
  • Stevenson Middle School music teacher Darren Serra on carrying on his mother's teaching legacy
The Conversation EducationHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
