The Conversation

The Conversation: Construction ramp-up; Chef completes wild food challenge

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 20, 2024 at 11:05 AM HST
FILE - Kaiaulu o Kukuia, a 200-unit affordable housing complex under construction that was not seriously affected by August's wildfire, is pictured on Oct. 3, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Dan Blackburn, corporate manager at F&H Construction, discusses the need for workers for Maui construction projects | Full Story
  • Ben Jones with the University of Hawaiʻi's Applied Research Laboratory explains the science behind a new project to fight erosion along Hawaiʻi's coasts | Full Story
  • Oʻahu chef Yuda Abitbol shares what he learned during his month-long challenge to eat only what he could hunt, farm, fish or forage | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesEnvironmentFood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
