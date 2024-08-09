The Conversation: Maui commemorates Aug. 8; Residents share hope for recovery
- HPR Reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on how the Maui community is remembering the Aug. 8 fires
- West Maui Lion's Club's Dennis Elms on a recent memorial event honoring those lost during the fires | Full Story
- Kukui Keahi, community care navigator lead for Kākoʻo Maui, on her hopes for Lahaina's recovery | Full Story
- Su Shin, president of Hawaiian Telcom, on the company's investments to strengthen its systems statewide | Full Story
- Haku Milles, director of Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction, on plans to repair and restore the almost century-old Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium | Full Story