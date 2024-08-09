© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui commemorates Aug. 8; Residents share hope for recovery

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:43 AM HST
A sign is seen at a roadside memorial dedicated to the Maui wildfires, April 12, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
Marco Garcia
/
AP
A sign is seen at a roadside memorial dedicated to the Maui wildfires, April 12, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

  • HPR Reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on how the Maui community is remembering the Aug. 8 fires
  • West Maui Lion's Club's Dennis Elms on a recent memorial event honoring those lost during the fires | Full Story
  • Kukui Keahi, community care navigator lead for Kākoʻo Maui, on her hopes for Lahaina's recovery | Full Story
  • Su Shin, president of Hawaiian Telcom, on the company's investments to strengthen its systems statewide | Full Story
  • Haku Milles, director of Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction, on plans to repair and restore the almost century-old Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesWaikīkī
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes