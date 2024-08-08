© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: 1 year since the Lahaina fire; Lahaina land trust

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoSophia McCullough
Published August 8, 2024 at 10:59 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Aja Kirksey and Comm. Kristen Hahn on the rescue and recovery efforts they took part in a year ago off Lahaina Harbor | Full Story
  • Lahaina Community Land Trust Executive Director and Board President Mikey Burke on efforts to keep "Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands" | Full Story
  • West Maui resident Soakai Taufa on the development of a community-led memorial for the 102 Lahaina wildfire victims | Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset | Full Story
  • Maui resident and attorney Lance Collins on a new obon dance "Lahaina Ondo" that shares the joys of the Lahaina community | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Sophia McCullough
Sophia McCullough is a digital news producer. Contact her at news@hawaiipublicradio.org.
