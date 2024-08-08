The Conversation: 1 year since the Lahaina fire; Lahaina land trust

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Aja Kirksey and Comm. Kristen Hahn on the rescue and recovery efforts they took part in a year ago off Lahaina Harbor | Full Story

Lahaina Community Land Trust Executive Director and Board President Mikey Burke on efforts to keep "Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands" | Full Story

West Maui resident Soakai Taufa on the development of a community-led memorial for the 102 Lahaina wildfire victims | Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset | Full Story

Maui resident and attorney Lance Collins on a new obon dance "Lahaina Ondo" that shares the joys of the Lahaina community | Full Story