The Conversation: Lahaina Harbor sludge; Maui mental health post-disaster
- Russell Sparks, biologist with DLNR's Aquatic Resources Division, and USGS geochemist Renee Takesue on what available data show about contaminants in the water at the Lahaina Harbor
- Maui resident Dr. Leslie Gise on the long-term mental health impacts that fire survivors face
- Retired paramedic instructor Mark Kunimune on mental health resources for first responders
- Josh Nakazawa, founder of the Mana Music Quartet, on their newest album, "A Journey Through Hawaiʻi," which features the tribute track "Sands of Old Lahaina"