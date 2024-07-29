The Conversation: Honolulu development; Coral reef health
- Honolulu Councilmember Esther Kia’āina asks for community feedback on development plans for Honolulu's urban core
- HPR News Director Bill Dorman on an HPR investigation on evacuation plans in communities vulnerable to wildfires
- Manu Powers, regent & president of the Daughters of Hawaiʻi and owner of Sea Quest Hawai‘i, on Kamehameha Schools' plans to develop Keauhou Bay
- Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology researchers Elizabeth Madin and Simone Franceschini assess the health of local reef systems in protected areas