© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conservation: A creepy-crawly hana hou

By Russell Subiono,
Lillian TsangMaddie Bender
Published July 19, 2024 at 10:47 AM HST
Little fire ant
Z. Pezzillo
/
Maui Invasive Species Committee
File - Little fire ants are invasive to Hawaiʻi.

On today's episode of The Conversation, we're reairing some of our recent interviews about invasive bugs.

  • Harvard researcher Qian Tang on how German cockroaches found their way to Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Kiyoshi Adachi, extension agent with the Hawaiʻi Ant Lab on the continuing battle against the little fire ant on Hawaiʻi Island
  • Kapua Kawelo, natural resource manager with U.S. Army's DPW Environmental Division, Natural Resources Program on efforts to combat invasive bugs in her community | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi extension agent Amjad Ahmad shares different ways to manage and control the avocado lace bug pest | Full Story

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEconomyinvasive species
Stay Connected
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes